(Changes to half a dozen interviews, from a dozen, in paragraph
16)
By Kevin Drawbaugh and Kim Dixon
WASHINGTON, June 18 A manager from a U.S.
Internal Revenue Service office in Cincinnati where staffers
have been accused of unfairly subjecting conservative groups to
extra scrutiny has said his agents were not influenced by any
political agenda.
John Shafer, who described himself as "a conservative
Republican," told congressional investigators he flagged the
first application for tax-exempt status from a Tea Party-aligned
group that he and a lower-level agent came across in February
2010 because it was a new, high-profile issue.
Asked if the lower-level agent sought to elevate the case to
Washington because he disagreed with Tea Party politics, Shafer
said that was not the case.
"We never, never discussed any political, personal
aspirations whatsoever," he said, according to a transcript of
his testimony reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.
The Shafer transcript was released by the top Democrat on
the House of Representatives committee leading a probe of the
IRS, Representative Elijah Cummings, who said it debunked the
Republican "conspiracy theories" that Washington political
figures played a role in the IRS scrutiny of the conservative
groups.
James Sallah, an attorney for Shafer, said his "testimony
speaks for itself. It is clear that Mr. Shafer was carrying out
his job without any political motivation."
The IRS controversy erupted on May 10 when a Washington IRS
official apologized at a conference for the handling of
tax-exemption applications submitted to the IRS by non-profit
conservative groups between early 2010 and early 2012.
The furor has led to the ousting of the IRS chief by
President Barack Obama, an FBI investigation and a
congressional investigation.
Danny Werfel, named by Obama as the new IRS commissioner, is
expected to testify to a congressional committee next week on
how the agency plans to respond to the matter.
Leaks from the congressional investigation, now in its sixth
week, have neither clearly supported allegations by Republicans
of undue influence by Washington officials or the White House,
nor ruled them out.
Some material has undermined the allegations by suggesting
that the screeners - some of whom were managed by Shafer at the
Cincinnati processing hub - acted largely on their own. Shafer
said the application screeners on his staff knew when an issue
could be difficult and might need to be evaluated by superiors.
'WELL AWARE'
"They were folks that had a lot of experience," he said. "So
as they would be reviewing these initial applications, they
would be well aware of things that they may not have seen
before."
Shafer said he was in charge of the tax agency's first look
at all tax-exemption applications sent to Cincinnati. Forms that
needed a closer look were sent to another unit, he said.
"On an annual basis there would be upwards to 70,000
applications" submitted to the Cincinnati office, he said. "On a
monthly basis there would be 4,000 to 5,000 applications that
would go through my group."
Shafer said he did not recall ever discussing Tea Party
cases at the manager level from February to May 2010.
After more than half a dozen lengthy interviews with IRS
staff, the panel leading the probe, the Oversight and Government
Reform Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, aims to
interview dozens more people in coming months, aides said.
Representative Darrell Issa, the Republican chairman of the
committee, has released excerpts from some interviews with IRS
workers, but resisted calls to release the full transcripts.
Issa's staff said Shafer played an early role in the Tea
Party screening activities, so he was not aware of what happened
once interaction with Washington began.
A Cincinnati official in another unit, Liz Hofacre,
initially created a "Be on the Lookout" (BOLO) list containing
the terms "Tea Party," "Patriot" and others. She said she was
asked to do that by another Cincinnati superior, according to
her transcript, also reviewed by Reuters.
(Editing by Peter Cooney)