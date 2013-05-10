WASHINGTON May 10 If the Internal Revenue Service targeted conservative Tea Party groups for special scrutiny as reported, that action would have been inappropriate and warrants consequences, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Friday.

"This matter is under investigation," Carney said at a briefing. "What we know of this is of concern and we certainly find the actions taken, as reported, to be inappropriate, and we would fully expect the investigation to be thorough and for corrections to be made in a case like this."