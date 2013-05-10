UPDATE 1-Greek PM says debt relief is a condition for more austerity
* Tsipras says tough decisions in Malta open way for debt relief
WASHINGTON May 10 If the Internal Revenue Service targeted conservative Tea Party groups for special scrutiny as reported, that action would have been inappropriate and warrants consequences, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Friday.
"This matter is under investigation," Carney said at a briefing. "What we know of this is of concern and we certainly find the actions taken, as reported, to be inappropriate, and we would fully expect the investigation to be thorough and for corrections to be made in a case like this."
* Tsipras says tough decisions in Malta open way for debt relief
LONDON/BOSTON, April, 9 "Macro" hedge funds are back in favour with investors seeking to take a view on U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, European elections, or interest rates, but it is start-up funds rather than established players which are attracting cash.