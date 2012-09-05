By Emily Le Coz
TUPELO, Miss., Sept 4 Tens of thousands of rats
killed by Hurricane Isaac have washed up onto the beaches of
Mississippi and created a foul-smelling mess that officials say
will take days to clean up.
When the hurricane lifted the tides, the water washed across
the marshy areas in Louisiana where the semi-aquatic rats live
and forced them to ride the waves into Mississippi until they
succumbed to exhaustion and drowned, said David Yarborough, a
supervisor for Hancock County on the Gulf Coast.
The tides then deposited their bodies on the Mississippi
shoreline, he said.
As of Tuesday, about 16,000 of the rodents have been
collected in Hancock County, where a hired contractor's clean-up
efforts are expected to continue for another week, officials
said.
In nearby Harrison County, officials decided to carry out
the work themselves. Using shovels and pitchforks, workers have
removed 16 tons of the dead rats from beaches since Saturday and
taken them to a local landfill.
"We have an event called 'Cruisin' The Coast' the second
week of October with 30,000 to 40,000 people on the beach, and
we didn't want to wait" to clean up, said Kim Savant, president
of that county's Board of Supervisors.
Although they're smelly and disgusting, the dead rats pose
no health risk to humans, said Brigid Elchos of the Mississippi
Board of Animal Health.
Mississippi also dealt with dead rats after Hurricanes
Katrina and Gustav, but officials said the current situation
seems especially bad.
The beaches are closed to the public, but Yarborough said
people have come anyway to see the littered beaches. The
visitors usually don't stay long, possibly because the odor is
intense on the shore and discernible from up to three miles
away, he said.
In addition to the rats, workers also found dead hogs, deer,
coyotes, snakes and rabbits on the beaches.
(Editing by David Adams and Philip Barbara)