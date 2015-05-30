Amazon sweeps U.S. market for voice-controlled speakers -study
May 8 Amazon.com Inc is dominating the nascent market for voice-controlled speakers, research firm eMarketer said on Monday.
PHOENIX May 29 Some 75 anti-Islam activists, some of them armed, demonstrated on Friday outside a Phoenix-area mosque as an even larger group of people gathered in a counter-protest and police kept a close eye on the situation. (Reporting by Paul Ingram; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
May 8 Amazon.com Inc is dominating the nascent market for voice-controlled speakers, research firm eMarketer said on Monday.
May 8 Social media music company Smule has raised $54 million in a financing round led by Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, which it will use to fuel international growth, the company said on Monday.