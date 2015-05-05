NEW YORK May 5 The French satirical weekly
Charlie Hebdo, targeted in a deadly attack earlier this year by
Islamist gunmen, will be honored on Tuesday at a New York gala
under heavy security, organizers said.
The award from the PEN American Center comes two days after
two gunmen opened fire at a Texas exhibit of caricatures of the
Prophet Mohammad, depictions that Muslims consider offensive.
Drawings of the founder of Islam were also at the heart of
the January attack on Charlie Hebdo's Paris offices that killed
12 people. Al Qaeda's branch in Yemen claimed responsibility for
the attack, saying the weekly had insulted the Prophet Mohammad
with its cartoons.
PEN's decision to give the Freedom of Expression Courage
Award to Charlie Hebdo prompted six prominent writers to
withdraw from the event and more than 100 others to write a
letter of protest, said PEN, an organization advocating on
behalf of writers persecuted because of their work.
One novelist who withdrew, Rachel Kushner, said she was not
comfortable with Charlie Hebdo's "cultural intolerance," PEN
said.
Authors Peter Carey, Michael Ondaatje, Francine Prose, Teju
Cole, and Taiye Selasi, also withdrew, the New York Times
reported.
The attack has raised questions about religious tolerance
and censorship in France, which has a 5 million-strong Muslim
community.
Police and federal agents planned security for months ahead
of the Texas event on Sunday, and the two gunmen were killed
after opening fire in a parking lot outside the exhibit.
PEN organizers said security would be "increased" at
Tuesday's event.
Gerard Biard, Charlie Hebdo's editor in chief, and
Jean-Baptiste Thoret, a staff member who arrived late for work
on the day of the attack, are scheduled to accept the award, PEN
said.
The French cartoonist Luz, who drew the "Tout Est Pardonne
(All Is Forgiven)" cover featuring the prophet after the
attacks, said last week he had tired of drawing Mohammad and
would stop.
The award will be presented by French-Congolese writer Alain
Mabanckou, author of "Memoirs of a Porcupine."
"It is the role of the satirists in any free society to
challenge the powerful and the sacred, pushing boundaries in
ways that make expression freer and more robust for us all,"
said PEN executive director Suzanne Nossel in announcing the
award. "Charlie Hebdo deserves to be recognized for its
dauntlessness in the face of one of the most noxious assaults on
expression in recent memory."
