By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK May 5 The French satirical weekly
Charlie Hebdo, targeted in a deadly attack earlier this year by
Islamist gunmen, will be honored on Tuesday at a New York gala
under heavy security, organizers said.
The award from the PEN American Center comes two days after
two gunmen opened fire at a Texas exhibit of caricatures of the
Prophet Mohammad, depictions that Muslims consider offensive.
Drawings of the founder of Islam were also at the heart of
the January attack on Charlie Hebdo's Paris offices that killed
12 people. Al Qaeda's branch in Yemen claimed responsibility,
saying the weekly had insulted the Prophet with its cartoons.
PEN's decision to give the Freedom of Expression Courage
Award to Charlie Hebdo prompted six prominent writers to
withdraw from the event and more than 100 others to write a
letter of protest, said PEN, an organization advocating on
behalf of writers persecuted because of their work.
One novelist who withdrew, Rachel Kushner, said she was not
comfortable with Charlie Hebdo's "cultural intolerance," PEN
said.
Authors Peter Carey, Michael Ondaatje, Francine Prose, Teju
Cole and Taiye Selasi also withdrew, PEN said.
The Paris attack has raised questions about religious
tolerance and censorship in France, which has 5 million Muslims.
Police and federal agents planned security for months ahead
of the Texas event on Sunday, and the two gunmen were killed
after opening fire in a parking lot outside the exhibit.
PEN organizers said security would be "increased" at
Tuesday's event.
Uniformed officers, police counterterrorism units
and police dogs were visible near the entrance of the American
Museum of Natural History, where the event was being held.
A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department said there
had been no immediate threats.
A lone protester held a sign saying "Je ne suis pas
Charlie," or "I am not Charlie," and said she thought it was
insulting to caricature the Prophet like Charlie Hebdo did.
"It is the role of the satirists in any free society to
challenge the powerful and the sacred, pushing boundaries in
ways that make expression freer and more robust for us all,"
said PEN Executive Director Suzanne Nossel. "Charlie Hebdo
deserves to be recognized for its dauntlessness in the face of
one of the most noxious assaults on expression in recent
memory."
