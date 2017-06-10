By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Pa., June 10
HARRISBURG, Pa., June 10 About two dozen rallies
were planned across the United States on Saturday to denounce
sharia law, the Islamic legal and moral code that organizers say
poses a threat to American freedoms but critics believe is
camouflage for anti-Muslims hatred.
ACT for America, a self-described grassroots organization
focusing on national security issues, has scheduled protests in
New York, Chicago, Boston, Denver and Seattle, as well as many
smaller cities. Hundreds of people pledged on social media to
attend.
At a rally on the steps of the Pennsylvania state capitol in
Harrisburg, the atmosphere was tense.
Barricades and a heavy police presence, including officers
mounted on horses, separated about 60 anti-sharia demonstrators
from an equal number of counter-protesters, most of them in
black face masks and hoods. Nearly dozen men carrying sidearms
belonging to the anti-government Oath Keepers were on hand,
invited by ACT to provide security.
On its website, ACT described sharia, which covers many
aspects of Muslim life including religious obligations and
financial dealings, as incompatible with human rights. It said
sharia justifies the oppression of women and homosexuality, and
advocate female genital mutilation.
But critics say the organization vilifies Muslims and has
repeatedly equated Islam with extremism. In their view, the
rallies are part of a wave of anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant
sentiment fueled by President Donald Trump, who called for an
outright ban on Muslims entering the country during his election
campaign.
A representative for ACT for America could not be reached
for comment.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the country's
largest Muslim advocacy group, urged Americans to participate in
one of several local educational events being organized in "a
peaceful challenge to Saturday's hate rallies."
It also warned Muslims to take extra precautions against
potential violence over the weekend.
Oath Keepers said on its website that it was "answering the
call to defend free speech against those who would use terrorist
violence or the threat of violence to shut it down."
It describes itself as a "nonpartisan association of current
and former military, police, and first responders" sworn to
defend the U.S. Constitution. The Southern Poverty Law Center
says it is the "one of the largest radical antigovernment group
in the United States," organized around a "set of baseless
conspiracy theories."
Refuse Fascism, a coalition of activists advocating
confrontational tactics to oppose what it calls the Trump
"regime," said it would show up at the rallies "to counter the
xenophobic hatred and lies, defy intimidation and drown it out.”
It said anti-sharia organizers were actually "against all
Muslims" and were creating a climate in which extremists felt
emboldened to carry out attacks on Muslims.
(Additional reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and
Frank McGurty in New York; Editing by Frank McGurty and
Marguerita Choy)