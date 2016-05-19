WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. State Department
said on Thursday it had designated Islamic State's branch in
Libya as a "foreign terrorist organization."
The department also designated the Sunni militant group's
branches in Libya, Yemen and Saudi Arabia as "specially
designated global terrorists."
It said that designation "imposes sanctions and penalties on
foreign persons that have committed, or pose a serious risk of
committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S.
nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy
of the United States."
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy)