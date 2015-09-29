WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The United States announced
sanctions on Tuesday against major Islamic State leaders and
financial figures and designated additional groups and
individuals as foreign terrorist fighters.
The Treasury Department announced sanctions against 15
Islamic State figures, including supporters and facilitators.
"Treasury remains relentless about depleting ISIL's
financial strength and denying this violent terrorist group
access to the international financial system," said Adam J.
Szubin, acting undersecretary for terrorism and financial
intelligence.
The State Department designated 10 individuals and five
groups as foreign terrorist fighters, including citizens of
France, Britain, a designation that imposes sanctions and
penalties on terrorists, it said in a statement.
The diverse nationalities of the newly designated
individuals highlights the global nature of the Islamic State
threat, a U.S. official told reporters on a conference call.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Alexander; Editing by Lisa
Lambert and Bill Trott)