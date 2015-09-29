WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The United States announced sanctions on Tuesday against major Islamic State leaders and financial figures and designated additional groups and individuals as foreign terrorist fighters.

The Treasury Department announced sanctions against 15 Islamic State figures, including supporters and facilitators.

"Treasury remains relentless about depleting ISIL's financial strength and denying this violent terrorist group access to the international financial system," said Adam J. Szubin, acting undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

The State Department designated 10 individuals and five groups as foreign terrorist fighters, including citizens of France, Britain, a designation that imposes sanctions and penalties on terrorists, it said in a statement.

The diverse nationalities of the newly designated individuals highlights the global nature of the Islamic State threat, a U.S. official told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Alexander; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Bill Trott)