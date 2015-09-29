(New throughout, adds details, comments, background)
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The United States tightened
financial pressure on Islamic State on Tuesday, slapping
sanctions on more than 30 leaders, supporters and affiliates
around the world to squeeze the militant group Washington is
having trouble defeating.
The Treasury Department designated 15 people as Islamic
State supporters for providing technical, logistic or financial
backing, working as political leaders or recruiting foreign
fighters. The designations allow the government to freeze their
assets and bars U.S. citizens from dealing with them.
The State Department named 10 individuals and five groups
affiliated with Islamic State as foreign terrorist fighters, a
designation that enables financial sanctions and penalties on
them and their supporters.
The people and groups designated by the United States came
from the United Kingdom, France and Russia to Pakistan,
Afghanistan and Indonesia, "highlighting the truly global nature
of the threat that these actors pose," a senior U.S. official
told reporters.
The aim is to prevent Islamic State from using its funds to
buy weapons and spare parts, and block it from supporting new
affiliates that have been emerging around the world, another
senior administration official said.
The official called the sanctions "a real ramp-up in our
efforts" to prevent Islamic State militants from using the
international financial system to spread its cash and influence
by supporting affiliated groups.
The action came just ahead of a Leaders' Summit on
Countering ISIL and Violent Extremism, due to be held on Tuesday
on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meetings in New
York. The group brings together leaders from more than 100
countries.
Unlike al Qaeda, which uses the financial system to raise
revenues from abroad, Islamic State raises funds internally in
the territory it occupies in Syria and Iraq, including some $500
million annually in oil revenue and hundreds of millions raised
through extortion and taxation, the senior administration
official said.
"That creates a unique problem for us," the official said.
"How we're dealing with that problem is by trying to financially
isolate ISIL within the territory that it controls so that its
financial resources do not turn into financial strength."
The State Department designations included Islamic State's
Khorasan and Caucuses affiliates, as well as the Mujahidin
Indonesian Timur, an Islamic State-linked group operating in
Indonesia, and the Jund al-Khilafah, a similar organization in
Algeria.
The State Department also designated the Iraq-based Jaysh
Rijal al-Tariq al Naqshabandi as a terrorist group. It launched
operations against coalition forces in Iraq in 2006 following
the hanging of deposed Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and has
continued since then.
Some people targeted for U.S. sanctions were also on a list
of four British citizens added to the United Nations' al Qaeda
sanctions list Monday.
One of the individuals, British citizen Sally Jones, had
traveled to Syria to fight with Islamic State alongside her
husband, hacker Junaid Hussein, the State Department said. She
and Hussein, who has since been killed, published a hit list
encouraging people to attack U.S. military personnel, it said.
