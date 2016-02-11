WASHINGTON Feb 11 The U.S. Treasury blacklisted
three people on Thursday for working for Islamic State,
including one it said was a senior oil official and another it
said had recruited Gulf nationals for the militant group as
early as March 2014.
One of those sanctioned is Faysal Ahmad Ali al-Zahrani, a
Saudi citizen, who the Treasury said is responsible for Islamic
State's oil and gas activities in areas of northeastern Syria.
Husayn Juaythini, born in a refugee camp in Gaza, was also
sanctioned and was trying to establish a foothold for Islamic
State in Gaza, the Treasury said.
The third man, Bahraini citizen Turki al-Binali, helps
Islamic State recruit foreign fighters, and as of March 2014,
led a support network that recruited Gulf nationals to join
Islamic State in Syria, the department said.
