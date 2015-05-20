WASHINGTON May 20 The U.S. State Department
this week approved the sale of $1.87 billion in munitions and
precision guidance kits to Israel to improve the capability of
existing systems and make it easier for U.S. and Israeli
military forces to work together.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which
implements and oversees foreign military sales, notified
lawmakers on Tuesday about the proposed deal. It said the main
contractors would include Boeing Co, Lockheed Martin Corp
, General Dynamics Corp, Raytheon Co.
It said Israel had requested a possible sale of 14,500
KMU-556C/B Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) tail kits built
by Boeing to convert "dumb bombs" and make them precision guided
weapons, as well as assorted bombs, missile and other munitions.
Lawmakers have 15 days to block the potential sale, but such
action is rare since deals are carefully vetted before they are
formally notified to Congress.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alan Crosby)