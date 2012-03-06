WASHINGTON, March 5 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu handed President Barack Obama a gift on
Monday that spoke volumes about Israel's tensions with Iran - an
ancient Hebrew tome about a Persian plot to annihilate Jews.
It's called the Scroll of Esther, a tale of palace intrigue
featuring a Jewish beauty who charms a Persian king into foiling
an evil adviser's genocidal plans for her people some 2,500
years ago.
"Then too, they wanted to wipe us out," Netanyahu told
Obama, according to an Israeli official.
Jewish faithful gather in synagogues on Wednesday to read
the parchment text, popularly known as the Megillah, on the eve
of the Jewish costume holiday of Purim, a celebration of
salvation and of turning the tables on one's foes.
"And the Jews smote all their enemies with the stroke of the
sword, and with slaughter and destruction, and did what they
would unto them that hated them," one of the verses says.
Netanyahu, who has called Iran's nuclear program a threat to
the Jewish state's existence, made a point of telling reporters
after his White House meeting with the president that he had
given the Megillah to Obama.
The Israeli leader, in a frosty meeting with Obama last May,
lectured the president on Jewish history and criticized his
approach to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Netanyahu has also invoked the lessons of the Nazi
Holocaust, in which six million Jews were killed, in citing the
dangers he says a nuclear-armed Iran - the modern-day Persia -
would pose.
Obama appealed to Netanyahu at their White House meeting to
give economic sanctions time to work, amid concern that Israel,
widely believed to be the Middle East's only nuclear power,
could strike Iranian atomic sites.
Iran says it is enriching uranium for peaceful purposes.
