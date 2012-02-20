U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations in New York September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 5, the White House said on Monday.

Netanyahu will be in Washington to address the annual policy conference of the influential pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, which will be held on March 4-6.

The announcement of the White House meeting came in a briefing of a weekend visit between Netanyahu and Obama's National Security Advisor, Tom Donilon, in Jerusalem, amid heightened concern that Israel might attack Iran to thwart its nuclear program.

"Mr Donilon and his delegation addressed the full range of security issues of mutual concern," the White House said. "The visit is part of the continuous and intensive dialogue between the United States and Israel and reflects our unshakable commitment to Israel's security."

Donilon's talks were to have included Iran and Syria, the White House said before he left on the trip. The West accuses Tehran of using its nuclear program to pursue weapons capability, while Iran insists it is for peaceful purposes.

(Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Sandra Maler)