* Netanyahu suspended talks on future U.S. military aid
* Israel seeks boost in grants now worth $3 bln a year
* Top U.S. general hails allies' "family relationship"
* Israel, U.S. begin two-week air force drill
TEL AVIV, Oct 18 Israel and the United States
signalled on Sunday they were starting to put disputes over
the Iran nuclear deal behind them, announcing resumed talks on
U.S. defence aid for Israel as it hosted Washington's top
general and a joint air force drill.
The allies had been looking to agree on a 10-year military
aid package to extend the current U.S. grants to Israel worth $3
billion annually, which are due to expire in 2017.
But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu froze those
negotiations ahead of the July deal reached between Iran and
world powers, which Israel deems insufficiently stringent and
against which it had lobbied the U.S. Congress.
"With the nuclear deal now moving ahead, Israel is also
moving ahead, hoping to forge a common policy with the United
states to address the continuing dangers posed by Iran," Ron
Dermer, Israel's ambassador to the United States, said in a
Facebook post.
"Discussions over a new Memorandum of Understanding between
Israel and the United States, which had been on hold for some
time, resumed this past week in Washington," he said, using a
term for the defence-aid agreement.
Netanyahu, who is due to meet President Barack Obama at the
White House next month, warmly received U.S. Marine General
Joseph Dunford and praised him for making Israel the first stop
of his first trip abroad since becoming chairman of the U.S.
military's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Oct. 1.
"That's an expression of the tremendous alliance between
Israel and the United States," Netanyahu said, adding that the
alliance was more important than ever given threats in the
region, including from Iran.
"I think that there's common agreement that we have to stop
this aggression in the region."
"BLUE FLAG" DRILL
Israel also launched, at a southern desert base, a two-week
air force drill with the United States known as "Blue Flag".
The exercise, held twice a year, "creates a multi-national
learning environment, including fictional countries, in which
participants can practice planning and execution of large air
force operations," the Israeli military said in a statement. It
said other countries were involved, but did not name them.
Dunford sought to affirm the strength of military ties,
which have weathered past political disputes.
"Through all of the ups and downs in a family relationship,
the military-to-military relationship has remained strong," he
said during a visit to the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv. "The
challenges that we face, we face together."
The aid package came up during closed-door discussions
between the U.S. general and Israel's Defence Minister Moshe
Yaalon, although not in detail, Dunford's spokesman said.
Dermer said defence-aid discussions would also be pursued
during Yaalon's talks in Washington later this month and at the
White House meeting between Netanyahu and Obama.
Before the suspension, the two sides were close to a new
package of grants worth $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion a year,
U.S. and Israeli officials have said. They have predicted that
the amount could rise further as Israel argues it needs more aid
to offset a likely windfall for Iran in sanctions relief which
might be used to finance anti-Israel guerrillas.
"Israel hopes that the discussions we are now engaged in
will culminate in a long-term agreement that will dramatically
upgrade Israel's ability to defend itself by itself," Dermer
said.
