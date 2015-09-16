WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet in November to discuss the Iran nuclear deal as well as other regional security issues, the White House said on Wednesday.

The two leaders will meet at the White House Nov. 9, and will also discuss tensions between Israel and the Palestinians "and the need for the genuine advancement of a two-state solution," the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey)