By Dan Williams and Matt Spetalnick
| NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 30
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will warn President Barack Obama at
a meeting on Monday that Iran's diplomatic "sweet talk" cannot
be trusted and will urge him to pressure Tehran to prevent it
being able to make a nuclear bomb.
While Obama will attempt to reassure Netanyahu that he will
not act prematurely to ease sanctions on Iran, growing signs of
a U.S.-Iranian thaw have rattled Israel and could make for a
tense encounter between the two leaders, who have not always
seen eye-to-eye on the Iranian nuclear dispute.
They will meet at the White House three days after Obama and
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke by telephone - the
highest-level contact between the countries in more than three
decades - fueling hopes for a resolution of a decade-old Iranian
nuclear standoff.
"Netanyahu does not care that he is the only one ruining the
party," an Israeli official said.
Obama is expected to voice sympathy for Israel's skepticism
about Iran, its arch-foe, but will make clear his determination
to test Rouhani's intentions and will press Netanyahu for time
to do so, U.S. officials say.
For his part, Netanyahu will tell Obama that tough economic
sanctions have succeeded in forcing Iran back to the negotiating
table and "they should not be eased, quite the contrary, they
should be tightened," a second Israeli official said.
Netanyahu will urge Obama to reject any deal that calls for
concessions by the West and instead demand specific steps by
Iran, including shutting down their uranium enrichment and
plutonium projects and shipping out their fissile material
stocks.
"He will tell the president 'better no deal than a bad
deal,'" the official said.
The Obama administration has been vague on exactly what
concessions it wants from Iran, and a source close to the White
House said the president is expected to resist Israeli pressure
for a precise time limit for diplomacy to produce an agreement.
Despite their differences behind closed doors, Obama and
Netanyahu are expected to try to project unity. Talks begin in
the Oval Office at 11:15 a.m. EDT, ending with statements to a
small pool of journalists, followed by a working lunch.
Netanyahu spent Sunday holed up at his New York hotel
working on a speech he will deliver at the United Nations on
Tuesday while his aides refrained from their usual Sunday
television interviews with the Israeli media.
"I will speak the truth. Facts must be stated in the face of
the sweet talk and the blitz of smiles," Netanyahu said at the
airport in Tel Aviv before departing for the United States.
HISTORY OF STRAINED TIES
Obama and Netanyahu have a history of difficult encounters,
including a blowup in the Oval Office in 2011 when Netanyahu
famously lectured the president on Jewish history.
Iran strategy has strained relations between them before,
most notably last year when Netanyahu issued veiled criticism of
U.S. pressure on Israel not to launch its own pre-emptive attack
on Iran's nuclear sites.
Having secured a second term, Obama visited Israel in March,
where he eased a personal rift with Netanyahu and offered
reassurances that he was determined to deny Iran the means to
make a bomb, something that Tehran denies it is seeking.
But different clocks tick for the two allies. While they
agree that Tehran could make its first nuclear device in months
if it were intent on doing so, Israel publicly warned last week
that this gap could shrink to weeks, thanks to new Iranian
uranium centrifuges.
Limited in conventional military clout, Israel - believed to
possess the Middle East's only nuclear arsenal - would prefer to
see the U.S. superpower lead the way militarily against Iran if
diplomacy fails.
Yet Israelis watched worriedly as Obama stumbled in his bid
to muster domestic support for attacking Syria in reprisal over
Damascus's suspected use of chemical weapons on Aug. 21.
Netanyahu will be looking for proof of Obama's commitment to
confront Tehran with what the hawkish Israeli premier calls a
"credible military threat." Obama has insisted he is not
bluffing, though he has not been as explicit as Netanyahu wants.
However, neither does Netanyahu look any closer to launching
a strike on Iran alone, with Israeli public support lacking and
questions about whether it would be militarily effective.
In the meantime, Obama's engagement with Iran could be
limited by the influence of the pro-Israel lobby in Washington
and lawmakers who share Netanyahu's suspicion of Rouhani, a
moderate cleric who took office in August. Netanyahu could meet
supporters on Capitol Hill as he normally does on U.S. visits.
Seeking to stress common ground between Obama and Netanyahu,
U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice told CNN on Sunday
the United States, Israel and other allies "have been largely
united in agreeing on the process going forward" with Iran.
But she acknowledged that the path was unclear
as negotiations with Iran were not yet under way.
Further complicating matters is Obama's reinvigorated push
for a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians in talks
that restarted earlier this year. Middle East diplomacy is
expected to figure more prominently in Monday's meeting than
originally thought, after Obama listed it as a top priority in
his address to the United Nations on Tuesday.