By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON Aug 14 The United States does not
believe Israel has made a decision on whether to attack Iran
over its nuclear program, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta
said on Tuesday, following sharp rhetoric from Israeli officials
that has put financial markets on edge.
Panetta, who visited Israel two weeks ago, told reporters at
the Pentagon it was important that military action be the "last
resort" and said there was still time for sanctions and
diplomatic pressure to work.
That contrasts with Israeli warnings in recent days about
the possibility of a strike. Israel's envoy to Washington,
Michael Oren, said on Monday in a CNN interview that the window
of time before the need to resort to military action was "small
and the window is getting smaller." He acknowledged that
Israel's clock was ticking faster than Washington's.
Asked about comments by Israeli officials, Panetta said: "I
don't believe they've made a decision as to whether or not they
will go in and attack Iran at this time."
"With regards to the issue of where we're at from a
diplomatic point of view, the reality is that we still think
there is room to continue to negotiate," he said.
Tehran says its nuclear ambitions are peaceful and has
threatened wide-ranging reprisals if attacked. A muscular
response from Tehran would increase the likelihood that the
United States would be drawn into any conflict.
Israel's financial markets fell sharply on Monday in
response to the intensifying debate on the prospect of going to
war with Iran, although some of those losses were recovered on
Tuesday.
General Martin Dempsey, the chairman of the U.S. military's
Joint Chiefs of Staff, cautioned that any Israeli strike would
not destroy Iran's nuclear program, only delay its work.
"I may not know about all of their capabilities but I think
that it's a fair characterization to say that they could delay
but not destroy Iran's nuclear capabilities," he said.
U.S. officials have stressed that Washington could deal a
decisive blow to Iran's nuclear sites, if necessary, and will
not allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon. It's unclear
whether those assurances will be enough to forestall Israeli
action.
For Israel to carry out a long-threatened strike on Iranian
nuclear sites, it would have to overcome dissent within its
governing coalition that reflects public fear of igniting an
unprecedented missile war.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that scenario would
be "dwarfed" by the prospect of an Iranian bomb, which he
describes as tantamount to a second Holocaust - language that
seems to herald a Jewish call to arms.
But the popular, conservative leader has not proven very
persuasive. While surveys show a growing minority - now 32 to 35
percent - of Israelis favor taking Iran on alone, more are
opposed. Around a quarter are undecided.