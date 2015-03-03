* Showcase address comes two weeks before Israeli election
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, March 3 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu may have made an argument that many Israelis support
in warning Congress on Tuesday about a potential nuclear deal
with Iran, but critics asked whether it was worth the widening
rift with the White House.
The address was broadcast live on Israeli television and
radio, and came at a politically sensitive time -- just two
weeks before a closely contested election in which Netanyahu is
seeking a fourth term.
Israeli political commentators called it a polished
performance by the U.S.-educated politician, but agreed with
President Barack Obama's assessment that Netanyahu offered
nothing new in his criticism of U.S.-led talks with Iran.
No snap polls were published immediately after the speech.
But a series of standing ovations in Congress, where the
Republican invitation to Netanyahu angered Democrats, could
provide rousing commercial spots for his campaign.
Such showcase moments, critics said, were his real
motivation for going to Washington, allegations denied by
officials of his right-wing Likud party.
Netanyahu could use a boost: an opinion poll released
several hours before the speech gave the centre-left Zionist
Union 24 seats to 21 for Likud in the 120-member parliament.
But even facing that margin, Likud still seemed to have the
advantage with its likely ability to enlist enough political
allies to form a governing coalition.
Listening to Netanyahu's address, one patron in a Tel Aviv
cafe said he made a good case in arguing against what the prime
minister called a deal between Iran and six world powers that
would fail to stop Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.
"I think that this speech helped us a lot," said Yoni Yanai,
a Tel Aviv resident, adding that Netanyahu showed U.S.
legislators that "a different solution, a different deal is
needed".
Another customer, Karni Mazali, disagreed, saying: "I think
that Bibi's speech cannot help the relationship between Obama
and Israel. It can only do damage."
That sentiment was echoed by Zionist Union leader Isaac
Herzog, Netanyahu's main challenger in the election, who
delivered his formal response to the speech during a campaign
visit to a farming community on the Gaza border.
"Let's be honest, the speech we heard today was impressive,
but as impressive as it was, it won't stop the Iranian nuclear
programme, nor will it influence the burgeoning agreement,
neither in content nor in schedule," Herzog said.
"The painful truth is that after the applause, Netanyahu is
left on his own, Israel is left isolated and the negotiations
with Iran will continue without Israeli involvement."
Obama told reporters he saw nothing new in Netanyahu's
address and that the Israeli leader had offered no viable
alternatives to negotiations with Iran.
Obama urged Congress to wait to evaluate a nuclear deal with
Iran until a deal is reached. He repeated that he would agree
only to a deal that prevents Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.
