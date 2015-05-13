WASHINGTON May 12 President Barack Obama said
on Tuesday that he has not given up hope for a two-state
solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict but said tensions in
the region and "serious questions about overall commitment" have
made progress difficult.
"It's no secret that we now have a very difficult path
forward. As a result, the United States is taking a hard look at
our approach to the conflict," Obama said in an interview with
Asharq al-Awsat, an Arabic international newspaper based in
London.
"We look to the new Israeli government and the Palestinians
to demonstrate - through policies and actions - a genuine
commitment to a two-state solution," Obama said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)