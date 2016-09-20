(Adds sponsors, context on election, bill being introduced)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 Republican U.S. lawmakers
launched an effort on Tuesday to modify a $38 billion military
aid agreement with Israel by providing more money and easing
controls on how it is spent, setting up a showdown with
President Barack Obama over the package days after it was
signed.
Senators Lindsey Graham, Kelly Ayotte, John McCain and Ted
Cruz told a news conference they had filed a measure to give
Israel an additional $1.5 billion in military aid, while
renewing U.S. sanctions on Iran.
Republican Senators Mark Kirk, Marco Rubio and Roy Blunt
also co-sponsored the bill introduced on Tuesday.
Ayotte, McCain, Kirk, Rubio and Blunt all face competitive
races for re-election on Nov. 8.
Arguing that U.S. law gives Congress control of spending,
they objected to a provision preventing Israel from asking for
additional funds from Congress after the new Memorandum of
Understanding (MOU), begins at the end of fiscal 2018.
"This is a very dramatic moment in the U.S.-Israel
relationship between Congress and the state of Israel. Congress
is not going to sit on the sidelines," Graham said.
The senators also object to Israel's agreement to return any
money if Congress tries to send it more than $3.8 billion per
year before then.
Graham said he would introduce legislation to overturn a
provision in the agreement that phased out an arrangement that
has allowed Israel to spend 26.3 percent of U.S. military aid on
its own defense industry instead of on U.S. weapons.
U.S. and Israeli officials signed the agreement on
Wednesday. The 10-year package is the largest in U.S. history.
It was reached after nearly 10 months of negotiations that
underscored continuing friction between Obama and Israeli Prime
Minister Netanyahu.
But Netanyahu decided it would be best to forge a new
arrangement with Obama, who leaves office in January, rather
than hoping for better terms from the next U.S. administration,
according to officials on both sides.
The senators insisted that Netanyahu was forced into signing
because Israel's arch-enemy Iran is growing stronger as it
obtains billions of dollars unfrozen under an international
nuclear agreement reached last year.
"Now is not the time to say that we're going to nickel and
dime Israel," Graham said.
Congressional Republicans strongly oppose the nuclear pact.
They angered the White House in 2015 by inviting Netanyahu to
give an address to Congress opposing it.
They have offered several pieces of legislation to overturn
or undermine the nuclear deal, and sought to make it an issue in
the 2016 U.S. elections.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish)