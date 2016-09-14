WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The terms of a new $38
billion aid package for Israel were confirmed in a White House
statement obtained by Reuters ahead of a State Department
ceremony on Wednesday to sign the new 10-year pact.
The package constitutes the most ever given to any country
and was reported by Reuters earlier. The details,
contained in an official "factsheet" on the package, include:
-$500 million a year for Israeli missile defense funding,
the first time this has been formally built into the aid pact.
-A phasing-out of a special arrangement that for decades has
allowed Israel to use a quarter of the U.S. aid on its own
defense industry instead of American-made weapons.
-Elimination of a longstanding provision that has allowed
Israel to use a portion of the U.S. aid to buy military fuel.
