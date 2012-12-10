WASHINGTON Dec 10 The Pentagon on Monday
notified Congress that it had approved the sale of nearly 7,000
precision bomb kits built by Boeing Co to Israel in a
deal valued at around $647 million that included other
munitions.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which oversees
foreign arms sales, said Israel had requested to buy 6,900 Joint
Direct Attack Munition tail kits and thousands of other bombs.
U.S. lawmakers have 30 days to block the sale although such
action is rare since arms sales are usually carefully vetted
before they are formally notified.
Boeing builds the JDAM kits. Other contractors include
Alliant Techsystems, Lockheed Martin Corp,
General Dynamics Corp, and Raytheon.
The Pentagon said the deal would help Israel maintain the
operational capability of the systems it already operates.
"The United States is committed to the security of Israel,
and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to
develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense
capability," the agency said in its notification to Congress.