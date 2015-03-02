WASHINGTON, March 2 The White House said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the U.S. Congress scheduled for Tuesday is unlikely to complicate ongoing nuclear talks with Iran.

"It shouldn't, and it's because the international community is united as we continue to pursue a diplomatic resolution to the international community's concerns with Iran's nuclear program," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing.

