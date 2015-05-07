WASHINGTON May 7 The White House said on Thursday that President Barack Obama looked forward to consultations with Israel's new government on Iran nuclear talks and the Israel-Palestinian conflict - issues that have caused strains in the U.S.-Israeli relationship.

"We also look forward to continuing consultations on a range of regional issues, including international negotiations to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and the importance of pursuing a two-state solution," the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)