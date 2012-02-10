WASHINGTON Feb 9 President Barack Obama
assured Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday that the
United States will do whatever it can to help stabilize the
situation in the euro zone, which he said demanded a more
muscular approach to fighting its debt crisis.
"Something that we both agree on ... is the need for a
stronger European firewall that will allow for a more stable
path for repayment of debt," Obama told reporters after Oval
Office talks with Monti.
Washington has stressed that Europe has the resources it
needs to tackle the crisis, but requires a bailout package of
such overwhelming size that it would deter speculators from
attacking the region's debt markets.
European Union leaders gathering in Brussels on Thursday
will discuss a Greek austerity deal to secure an international
debt bailout, helping markets rally on the hope that this would
head off a default by the euro zone's most indebted member.
Obama did not refer to developments in Athens in his brief
remarks to reporters or spell out what help the United States
might be ready to lend Europe.
With the United States facing tight budgets and modest
growth of its own, U.S. official have made plain that this
burden should be born mainly by the Europeans themselves.
Both leaders emphasized the importance of boosting European
growth, which was "important not only to Europe, but the entire
world economy and to our economy back here," Obama said.
Obama also said that Monti had helped restore faith in
Italy's ability to navigate its way out of a crushing debt
crisis and build a stronger future.
"Italy has a plan that takes seriously its fiscal
responsibilities, but also emphasizes the need for structural
reforms that can promote growth," Obama said.