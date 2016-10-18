WASHINGTON Oct 18 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi on Tuesday defended his campaign for a referendum on
constitutional reforms, saying that such an overhaul would help
simplify the nation's bureaucracy, offer greater stability and
help make Europe stronger.
"I'll do everything I can," to help the Dec. 4 referendum
pass, Renzi said, speaking in Italian through an interpreter at
the White House at a news conference with U.S. President Barack
Obama. "This is something to simplify things in our country."
(Reporting by Ayesha Rasco, Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason;
Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)