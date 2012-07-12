By Lily Kuo
NEW YORK, July 12 Two New York jewelers pleaded
guilty on Thursday to selling roughly 1 ton of illegal ivory
worth more than $2 million, including elephant tusks apparently
poached to satisfy a spike in customer demand, authorities said.
The large-scale seizure of luxury goods, including ivory
beads, bracelets and intricately carved tusks, was one of the
biggest in New York City history, said Manhattan District
Attorney Cyrus Vance.
"Poachers should not have a market in Manhattan," Vance said
in a press release. "We need to curb the demand side of the
illegal ivory trade right here at home."
Plea agreements reached by jewelers Mukesh Gupta and Johnson
Jung-Chien Lu called for them to turn over their ivory -- valued
at more than $2 million, Vance said. They will also pay fines of
$45,000 and $10,000 respectively, which will be given to the
Wildlife Conservation Society.
Gupta, 67, and Lu, 56, admitted to charges of illegal
commercialization of wildlife for selling ivory accessories in
their jewelry stores near Manhattan's famous Diamond District.
Under New York State law, ivory and ivory-made goods can
only be sold with a license and proof the items were made or
obtained before the Asian and African elephants were listed as
endangered animals in the 1970s.
Their arrests in 2012 came after a record year for illegal
ivory seizures. In 2011, almost 25 tons of contraband ivory was
collected from around the world, more than at any time since
ivory harvesting became illegal in 1989.
Most illegal ivory is bound for Asia, with China, Japan and
Thailand among the top destinations, Vance said. It is used for
billiard balls, piano keys, carved art and jewelry, authorities
said.
The number of elephants killed by poaching has doubled in
the last decade. Today eight out of every 10 elephant deaths is
the result of poaching, compared with four out of 10 deaths six
years ago, the prosecutor's office said.
(Reporting by Lily Kuo; editing by Barbara Goldberg and Cynthia
Osterman)