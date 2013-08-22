Aug 22 The makers of Jack Daniel's whiskey will
spend more than $100 million to increase production to sate the
growing thirst for the world-famous Tennessee whiskey.
Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman Corp will build a
new distillery, adding stills, barrel warehouses and related
infrastructure, to boost production at its Lynchburg, Tennessee
factory, the oldest registered distillery in the United States.
"This is the first time since prohibition that we are going
to be constructing a distillery from grassroots," Master
Distiller Jeff Arnett told Reuters on Thursday.
Sale, production and transportation of alcohol was banned in
the United States from 1920 to 1933.
The new facility will increase the production of the
flagship Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 brand by 15-20 percent from
more than 11 million cases per year currently, said Arnett, who
is the seventh Master Distiller in the company's history.
Global sales of the Jack Daniel's family of brands grew by 9
percent in the last fiscal year, with international sales growth
outpacing the United States.
The new distillery will use the same source of cave spring
water as the existing one to maintain the whiskey's unique
taste, the company said on Thursday.
The whiskey gets its distinctive flavor after dripping
through 10 feet of charcoal, according to the company's website.
The more than 140-year old brand is the highest selling U.S.
whiskey in the world.
Construction at the new plant will begin this fall and is
expected to be completed within two years. The investment will
result in about 90 additional full-jobs over the next five
years, Brown Forman said.