WASHINGTON May 13 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Friday it was important for Group of Seven major economies to reinforce their pledges to refrain from competitive currency devaluations next week, adding that applied to the United States as well.

Lew also said at a media breakfast that he would continue to work to support the dollar's status as the global reserve currency, saying it was "the definition of safety."

"We have exhorted countries to adhere to the commitments that we've made for the G7 and G20, because if other countries start to moving towards competitive devaluation, it will start a chain reaction," Lew said. "If country A does it, country B will do it and country C will do it, and pretty soon you're battling over shares of a shrinking global pie."

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bernadette Baum)