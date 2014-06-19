BERLIN, June 19 The international community is ready to punish Russia further if it does not show a more constructive approach in Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday, adding that Moscow must back the peace plan instead of destabilising the situation.

"We continue to urge Russia to work with Ukraine to reach a negotiated resolution to the current situation. But if Russia is unwilling to reverse course, the United States and the international community is prepared to impose additional cost," Lew said at a news conference in Berlin.

