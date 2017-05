U.S. President Barack Obama addresses a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) at the Akasaka guesthouse in Tokyo April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Junko Kimura-Matsumoto/Pool/Files

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on April 28 for meetings as well as a formal State Dinner, the White House said.

In a statement on Monday, the White House said the two leaders will discuss various issues "including progress on the Trans Pacific Partnership, Japan's expanding role in the Alliance and climate change."

