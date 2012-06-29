* Revolutionary aircraft is to go to Okinawa
* V-22 won't fly in Japan until crash probes are final
* "Osprey" hybrid had troubled past, recent crashes
By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, June 29 The Pentagon said Friday it
would start shipping 24 hybrid aircraft to Japan next month but
would not fly them until final results of crash investigations
confirmed for Tokyo that the helicopter-plane is safe.
The Marine Corps' MV-22 tilt-rotor troop transport's
troubled past has stirred safety concerns and protests on
Okinawa, the southern Japanese island where the Pentagon intends
to deploy it as part of a streamlined U.S. military presence.
Long-running friction involving Okinawa has complicated the
Obama administration's plans to boost the U.S. military presence
in the Asia-Pacific after 10 years of land wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan.
"In recognition of the remaining concerns of the Japanese
government about the safety of the aircraft," the Defense
Department will refrain from flights until final investigation
results are presented to the Japanese government "and the safety
of flight operations is confirmed," a Pentagon statement said.
The Pentagon said it anticipated presenting the results in
August. In the meantime, Japan will be the only place worldwide
where such flights will be suspended, including over the
continental United States.
REVOLUTIONARY DESIGN
The aircraft, a revolutionary design, are to be shipped
initially to Iwakuni, the only U.S. Marine Corps air station in
the main Japanese islands, for unloading in late July.
Twelve are to go this year and another 12 next year, said
Major Cathy Wilkinson, a Pentagon spokeswoman. They are to be
based at the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, long a focus of
local resentment over noise, safety and crime concerns.
The V-22 Osprey swivels, or tilts, two 38-foot rotors on
its wing tips to take off and land like a helicopter and fly
forward with the speed and range of an airplane.
Built by Bell Helicopter Textron and Boeing Co
, it is designed to transport 24 fully equipped Marines
and has been used in Iraq and Afghanistan.
A combined total of 30 people, including 26 Marines, were
killed in test flights or training accidents from 1991 through
2000 during the aircraft's development.
Only weeks after word emerged of plans to deploy to Okinawa,
a V-22 crashed during a training mission in Morocco in April,
killing two Marines.
Earlier this month, a Special Operations Command CV-22
Osprey crashed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, injuring five
servicemembers.
PRELIMINARY FINDINGS
Despite these mishaps, the Osprey has been one of the safest
rotorcraft in the U.S. military since it went into service in
2007, according to Richard Whittle, author of The Dream Machine:
The Untold History of the Notorious V-22 Osprey.
The Defense Department said it had provided preliminary
findings from investigations of the two latest crashes at
Tokyo's request.
Based on the preliminary conclusions that the aircraft
remains safe, and in close coordination with the Japanese
government, the department said it had decided to move forward
with the shipment.
Tokyo was formally notified on Thursday of a planned fleet
upgrade that would replace aging CH-46 helicopters with the
Osprey, which the Marine Corps formally designates MV-22 and the
Air Force CV-22.
The Pentagon said the MV-22 aircraft had an excellent safety
record based on more than 115,000 flight hours including combat,
humanitarian assistance, training and test and evaluation
missions.
Basing the Osprey in Okinawa will strengthen significantly
U.S. ability to provide for the defense of Japan, perform
humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations and
fulfill other alliance roles, it said.
The United States and Japan announced in April a revised
agreement on the footprint in Okinawa that would shift 9,000
Marines from there to Guam and elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific,
including Hawaii and Australia.
Okinawa was occupied by the United States from 1945 to 1972.
It accounts for less than 1 percent of Japan's soil but hosts
three-quarters of the U.S. military facilities in the country by
land area.