WASHINGTON, Sept 5 A U.S. senator on Wednesday
expressed hope that Japan would ease longstanding restrictions
on imports of U.S. beef following reports that a Japanese
government advisory panel was recommending that action.
"I am encouraged by the steps taken today by the Japanese
government," Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus said
in a statement. "We're headed in the right direction."
Japan, which was once the largest importer of U.S. beef, and
a number of other countries banned imports from the United
States in 2003 when bovine spongiform encephalopathy was first
discovered in the U.S. cattle herd.
Japan re-opened its market to American beef in 2005, but
only from cattle under 21 months in age since older cattle are
considered higher risk for the so-called "mad cow" disease.
The United States, with support from the World Organization
for Animal Health, says all U.S. beef is safe and has pressed
Japan to drop remaining age restrictions.
The Kyodo news agency reported earlier on Wednesday that a
Japanese panel of experts backed the idea of raising the age
restriction to 30 months, setting the stage for the Japanese
government to take that step in early 2013.
That would put it in line with some other countries that
have eased mad cow restrictions on U.S. beef.
Kyodo said the panel was expected to shortly issue a draft
report on its recommendations, which would be subject to public
comments before a final version is sent to the Japanese the
Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
Even with the current curbs, Japan is the third-largest
export market for U.S. beef after Mexico and Canada.
But Baucus, a Montana Democrat whose committee has
jurisdiction over trade, has urged Tokyo to do more to open its
market to U.S. beef, particularly if it wants to join talks with
the United States on a regional free trade pact known as the
Trans-Pacific Partnership.
"I had very constructive meetings in Tokyo last month and am
confident we will continue to strengthen our trade ties with
Japan," Baucus said.