TOKYO Jan 22 Japan is set to relax the age
restriction on beef imports from the United States to 30 months,
from 20 months currently, as early as Feb. 1, the health
ministry said on Tuesday, as global concern over mad cow disease
ebbs.
The rules, imposed in 2005, permitted U.S. beef imports
after a total ban in 2003 after the outbreak of bovine
spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), but have caused U.S. imports to
plunge and Australian beef to gain market share in Japan's
500,000 tonnes-a-year imported beef market.
"We're due to change the importing restrictions on Feb. 1 if
a medicine and food panel of experts gives us an approval,"
Health Minister Norihisa Tamura was quoted as saying by a
ministry spokesman.
Japan's food safety watchdog said in a report to the
government in October last year that the risk from importing
beef from cattle aged 30 months or younger from the United
States, Canada, France and the Netherlands would be negligible
to human health.
The government has since held a series of public
consultations and also held bilateral talks on how the new
safety requirements would be met in the supplying countries.