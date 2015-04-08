U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, left, and Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, right, shake hands prior to a meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Wednesday, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Eugene Hoshiko/Pool

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, center, speaks to Japan's Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, not in picture, during a meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Wednesday, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Eugene Hoshiko/Pool

TOKYO U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter said on Wednesday that Washington was strongly opposed to the militarisation of any territorial rows in the Asia-Pacific region as well as any efforts to alter the status quo by force.

Carter spoke after talks with Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani at which he welcomed Tokyo's moves toward a broader regional military role for Japan as the United States pushes its allies in Asia, including Australia, to do more as China takes an increasingly assertive stance in territorial disputes.

Carter said the United States took no sides in territorial rows in the region but added: "We take a strong stance against the militarisation of these disputes."

(Reporting by Linda Sieg and William Mallard; Editing by Dean Yates)