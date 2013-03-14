(Fixes verb tense in headline, no change to text)
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, March 14 Sales of U.S. beef to Japan
surged to a 12-year high last week following Tokyo's decision to
ease import restrictions that were applied after the first U.S.
mad cow case in 2003, U.S. government data showed on Thursday.
Once the leading market for U.S. beef, sales to Japan
dropped sharply after the mad cow case. A complete ban on U.S.
beef was lifted by Japan in 2006, when it allowed beef from
cattle 20 months or younger.
On Feb 1, Japan begin allowing beef from cattle up to 30
months old.
"When Japan came out and increased the age to 30 months,
they were sending a signal that they are interested in more
beef," said U.S. Commodities analyst Don Roose.
U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly export sales data on
Thursday showed Japan, the world's largest beef importer, bought
16,700 tonnes in the week ended March 10, the most since the
agency started issuing the weekly data in 2001.
Total U.S. beef sales last week to all destinations were
31,500 tonnes. That was the most since 52,000 tonnes during the
week of March 15, 2012 and the fifth largest on record.
The Japanese appear to be astute shoppers. They purchased
beef prior the recent run up in wholesale beef prices. Beef
prices have been pushed higher after the worst drought in more
than half a century cut the U.S. cattle herd to the smallest in
61 years.
USDA data on Wednesday showed the wholesale choice beef
price at $197.95 per cwt, up $9.85 from March 1 and its highest
since $198.17 on Oct 30.
Select cuts on Tuesday morning set a record high at $196.73
per cwt, $10.92 higher than at the start of the month.
High beef prices this past year have been passed onto
consumers. U.S. government monthly retail showed the average
retail beef price for January at a record $5.24 per lb,
surpassing the previous record of $5.15 set in November 2012.
"It appears to us that they (Japan) started purchasing right
as prices were shooting up," said Roose. "They p1ayed it
cautious and when beef made its move, they were all in."
Marty Foreman, an analyst with Doane Advisory Services said:
"I think easing the age restriction on cattle has had a positive
effect on exports, but we'll have to see if this continues."
While the export data was good news for the beef industry,
Chicago cattle futures finished lower on Thursday as investors
remained concerned about the government's plan to furlough meat
inspectors. That plan could slow beef production and pressure
cattle prices.
Chicago Mercantile Exchange April cattle futures
closed Thursday down 0.500 cent at 128.050 cents per lb.
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)