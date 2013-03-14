(Fixes verb tense in headline, no change to text) * Sales to Japan biggest since USDA data began in 2001 * Beef sales rise after Japan relaxes age limit * Overall weekly beef sales fifth highest on record By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, March 14 Sales of U.S. beef to Japan surged to a 12-year high last week following Tokyo's decision to ease import restrictions that were applied after the first U.S. mad cow case in 2003, U.S. government data showed on Thursday. Once the leading market for U.S. beef, sales to Japan dropped sharply after the mad cow case. A complete ban on U.S. beef was lifted by Japan in 2006, when it allowed beef from cattle 20 months or younger. On Feb 1, Japan begin allowing beef from cattle up to 30 months old. "When Japan came out and increased the age to 30 months, they were sending a signal that they are interested in more beef," said U.S. Commodities analyst Don Roose. U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly export sales data on Thursday showed Japan, the world's largest beef importer, bought 16,700 tonnes in the week ended March 10, the most since the agency started issuing the weekly data in 2001. Total U.S. beef sales last week to all destinations were 31,500 tonnes. That was the most since 52,000 tonnes during the week of March 15, 2012 and the fifth largest on record. The Japanese appear to be astute shoppers. They purchased beef prior the recent run up in wholesale beef prices. Beef prices have been pushed higher after the worst drought in more than half a century cut the U.S. cattle herd to the smallest in 61 years. USDA data on Wednesday showed the wholesale choice beef price at $197.95 per cwt, up $9.85 from March 1 and its highest since $198.17 on Oct 30. Select cuts on Tuesday morning set a record high at $196.73 per cwt, $10.92 higher than at the start of the month. High beef prices this past year have been passed onto consumers. U.S. government monthly retail showed the average retail beef price for January at a record $5.24 per lb, surpassing the previous record of $5.15 set in November 2012. "It appears to us that they (Japan) started purchasing right as prices were shooting up," said Roose. "They p1ayed it cautious and when beef made its move, they were all in." Marty Foreman, an analyst with Doane Advisory Services said: "I think easing the age restriction on cattle has had a positive effect on exports, but we'll have to see if this continues." While the export data was good news for the beef industry, Chicago cattle futures finished lower on Thursday as investors remained concerned about the government's plan to furlough meat inspectors. That plan could slow beef production and pressure cattle prices. Chicago Mercantile Exchange April cattle futures closed Thursday down 0.500 cent at 128.050 cents per lb. (Additional reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)