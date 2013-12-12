WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday discussed
tensions with China in the East China Sea and stressed the
importance of security cooperation between the United States,
Japan and South Korea.
China's declaration in late November of an "air defense
zone" around disputed islands claimed by both China and Japan in
the East China Sea has triggered turmoil in the region.
The issue dominated a trip to Japan, China and South Korea
that Biden made early this month.
In the phone call with Abe, Biden reaffirmed that the United
States does not recognize the so-called air defense zone and
that the announcement will in no way affect U.S. military
operations in the East China Sea.
Biden reiterated U.S. support for steps to reduce regional
tensions, such as new bilateral mechanisms for crisis
communication.
"The vice president also reinforced the importance of
trilateral security cooperation among the United States, Japan
and the Republic of Korea, and noted our continued support for
improved relations between Tokyo and Seoul," a statement from
Biden's office said.
The two leaders also discussed negotiations aimed at
achieving a Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and agreed
on the need to resolve sensitive issues, including on
agriculture and autos, Biden's office said.
(Reporting by Steve Holland, editing by G Crosse)