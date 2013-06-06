WASHINGTON, June 6 A bipartisan group of over
half of the members of the U.S. House of Representative have
signed a letter urging President Barack Obama to insist on new
rules against currency manipulation in a proposed trade
agreement with Japan and 10 other countries in the Asia-Pacific
region.
"As the United States continues to negotiate the
Trans-Pacific Partnership, it is imperative that the agreement
address currency manipulation," the letter released on Thursday
said. It was signed by 224 lawmakers.
Reuters reported last week that close to 200 lawmakers had
signed the letter. Since then, supporters have gathered
additional signatures and waited to send it until Thursday, when
Obama's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, Mike Froman, is
scheduled to testify before the Senate Finance Committee at his
confirmation hearing.
The United States has not pressed for rules against currency
manipulation in its previous free trade deals.
"Over the last couple years I've been in countless meetings
with USTR and Treasury pressing them to include meaningful
currency provisions in our trade agreements," said
Representative Michael Michaud, a Maine Democrat who was one of
the driving forces behind the letter. "To date they have done
nothing. I'm hopeful this strong bipartisan letter convinces
them to finally take action. American jobs are at stake."
"Japan has a well-documented history of manipulating the
value of the yen to help its exporters," said Representative
John Dingell, a Michigan Democrat. "We cannot allow this
practice to continue if Japan is to enjoy the benefits of free
trade with the United States. Strong and enforceable currency
manipulation provisions must be included in TPP in order to
prevent Japan from continuing in this market-distorting and
unfair practice."
The Obama administration hopes to finish talks on the
proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, by the end of the
year, and making new demands on an issue as contentious as
currency could slow the negotiations.
However, Japan's recent entry into the negotiations has
raised concerns, especially among Detroit-based automakers that
accuse Japan of deliberately pushing down the value of its yen
to give Japanese auto exporters an unfair advantage.
In addition, many lawmakers want to send a message to China,
which many believe is the worst currency manipulator, even
though it is not a part of the TPP talks.
"Incorporating currency provisions in the agreement will
strengthen our ability to combat these unfair trade practices
and help to create a level playing field for American workers,
businesses, and farmers," the lawmakers said in the letter.
Most Japanese brand autos sold in the United States are made
in North America, rather than imported from Japan, according to
Global Automakers, a group that represents Japanese, South
Korean and some European auto companies.
In a letter earlier this month to U.S. lawmakers, the group
argued against including currency provisions in the TPP pact
since it would only cover 12 countries.
In addition, Japan is essentially pursuing the same policy
of "quantitative easing" that the United States has used to
revive its economy, the Global Automakers said.
"If currency provisions were included in the TPP, those
disciplines would also apply to U.S. policies, restricting our
own economic policy options necessary to each future economic
growth," the group said.
The push to include currency rules in the TPP has support at
the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a
non-partisan think-tank based in Washington, which estimates
currency manipulation by China and other countries has cost the
United States as many as 1 million jobs.
Fred Bergsten, a senior fellow and director emeritus at the
institute, has urged the United States to push for currency
rules in both the TPP and in talks on a proposed agreement with
the European Union, which are expected to begin July.
That would be a step toward forging rules covering more
countries in the World Trade Organization and the International
Monetary Fund, Bergsten said.