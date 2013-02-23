* Abe pledges revived Japan to be strong US partner
* "Abenomics" to boost growth, demand for imports
* Abe firm on China but says seeks no escalation of islets
row
* Japan, U.S. take step to bring Japan into trade pact talks
By Paul Eckert and Kiyoshi Takenaka
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe told Americans on Friday "I am back and so is Japan"
and vowed to get the world's third biggest economy growing again
and to do more to bolster security and the rule of law in an
Asia roiled by territorial disputes.
Abe had firm words for China in a policy speech to a top
Washington think-tank, but also tempered his remarks by saying
he had no desire to escalate a row over islets in the East China
Sea that Tokyo controls and Beijing claims.
"No nation should make any miscalculation about firmness of
our resolve. No one should ever doubt the robustness of the
Japan-U.S. alliance," he told the Center for Strategic and
International Studies.
"At the same time, I have absolutely no intention to climb
up the escalation ladder," Abe said in a speech in English.
After meeting U.S. President Barack Obama on his first trip
to Washington since taking office in December in a rare comeback
to Japan's top job, he said he told Obama that Tokyo would
handle the islands issue "in a calm manner."
"We will continue to do so and we have always done so," he
said through a translator, while sitting next to Obama in the
White House Oval Office.
Tension surged in 2012, raising fears of an unintended
military incident near the islands, known as the Senkaku in
Japan and the Diaoyu in China. Washington says the islets fall
under a U.S.-Japan security pact, but it is eager to avoid a
clash in the region.
Abe said he and Obama "agreed that we have to work together
to maintain the freedom of the seas and also that we would have
to create a region which is governed based not on force but
based on an international law."
Abe, whose troubled first term ended after just one year
when he abruptly quit in 2007, has vowed to revive Japan's
economy with a mix of hyper-easy monetary policy, big spending,
and structural reform. The hawkish leader is also boosting
Japan's defense spending for the first time in 11 years.
"Japan is not, and will never be, a tier-two country," Abe
said in his speech. "So today ... I make a pledge. I will bring
back a strong Japan, strong enough to do even more good for the
betterment of the world."
'ABENOMICS' TO BOOST TRADE
The Japanese leader stressed that his "Abenomics" recipe
would be good for the United States, China and other trading
partners.
"Soon, Japan will export more, but it will import more as
well," Abe said in the speech. "The U.S. will be the first to
benefit, followed by China, India, Indonesia and so on."
Abe said Obama welcomed his economic policy, while Deputy
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the two leaders did
not discuss currencies, in a sign that the U.S. does not oppose
"Abenomics" despite concern that Japan is weakening its currency
to export its way out of recession.
The United States and Japan agreed language during Abe's
visit that could set the stage for Tokyo to join negotiations
soon on a U.S.-led regional free trade agreement known as the
Trans-Pacific Partnership.
In a carefully worded statement following the meeting
between Obama and Abe, the two countries reaffirmed that "all
goods would be subject to negotiations if Japan joins the talks
with the United States and 10 other countries.
At the same time, the statement envisions a possible outcome
where the United States could maintain tariffs on Japanese
automobiles and Japan could still protect its rice sector.
"Recognizing that both countries have bilateral trade
sensitivities, such as certain agricultural products for Japan
and certain manufactured products for the United States, the two
governments confirm that, as the final outcome will be
determined during the negotiations, it is not required to make a
prior commitment to unilaterally eliminate all tariffs upon
joining the TPP negotiations," the statement said.
Abe repeated that Japan would not provide any aid for North
Korea unless it abandoned its nuclear and missile programs and
released Japanese citizens abducted decades ago to help train
spies.
Pyongyang admitted in 2002 that its agents had kidnapped 13
Japanese in the 1970s and 1980s. Five have been sent home, but
Japan wants better information about eight who Pyongyang says
are dead and others Tokyo believes were also kidnapped.
Abe also said he hoped to have a meeting with new Chinese
leader Xi Jinping, who takes over as president next month, and
would dispatch Finance Minister Taro Aso to attend the
inauguration of incoming South Korean President Park Geun-hye
next week.