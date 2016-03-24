By Aaron Sheldrick and Megan Cassella
| TOKYO/WASHINGTON, March 24
TOKYO/WASHINGTON, March 24 South Carolina
Governor Nikki Haley has written to U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest
Moniz demanding a shipment of weapons-grade plutonium en route
to her state from Japan be turned back or sent elsewhere,
according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.
The demand has the potential to embarrass the Obama
administration a week before it hosts an important summit on
nuclear non-proliferation and undermine what so far has been
viewed as a success in keeping weapons-grade material safe.
The ship loaded with weapons-grade plutonium left Japan for
a Department of Energy site in South Carolina on Tuesday in what
is the largest such shipment of the highly dangerous material
since 1992, the environmental group Greenpeace said.
The shipment "puts South Carolina at risk for becoming a
permanent dumping ground for nuclear materials," Haley said in
the letter dated March 23. "Therefore, stop shipment or re-route
this defense plutonium. God bless."
Its expected arrival comes as Washington prepares to host
the Nuclear Security Summit March 31 to April 1.
The plutonium being shipped was supplied by the United
States, Britain and France for the government-owned Japan Atomic
Energy Agency's Fast Critical Assembly research project in Tokai
Mura, according to the International Panel on Fissile Materials.
The agreement to transfer the material to the United States
was reached in March 2014 at a previous non-proliferation
summit, the panel said on its website.
The 331 kilograms (730 pounds) on board the British-owned
Pacific Egret is only a tiny proportion of the nearly 50 tonnes
(55 tons) of plutonium held by Japan.
Japan wants to use the plutonium extracted from spent fuel
in nuclear plants as fuel for modified reactors. But with nearly
all the country's units still shut down in the wake of the
Fukushima nuclear disaster five years ago and no schedule for
further restarts there is little use for the material.
Only a few reactors can take plutonium as fuel.
A homegrown reprocessing plant being built in northern
Japan, which has relied on the British and French to extract
plutonium from spent uranium fuel rods, also has the potential
to add to the stockpile, although its start has been repeatedly
delayed.
The plutonium being shipped, enough to make about 50 nuclear
weapons, was taken from the nuclear research center in the port
town of Tokai Mura near Tokyo, for transport to the U.S.
Department of Energy's Savannah River Site in South Carolina.
The website www.vesselfinder.com said the ship is a nuclear
fuel carrier.
Shipments of plutonium are highly sensitive because it can
be used in nuclear weapons or to make a so-called dirty bomb. In
Japan, public sensitivity is also high because it is the only
country that has been attacked with nuclear bombs.
Japan is also the only nation without atomic weapons with
significant amounts of plutonium, which has led to constant
criticism from neighboring countries, scientists and others.
China, a nuclear weapons state, repeated criticism of Japan
this week and said it should abide by its non-proliferation
obligations.
"Japan is still stockpiling a large amount of other
sensitive nuclear materials, including separated plutonium and
highly enriched uranium. This certainly is an issue for the
international community to be concerned about," Chinese Foreign
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily briefing on
Tuesday.
Thomas Countryman, an assistant U.S. secretary of state in
charge of non-proliferation, last week called into question the
renewal of an agreement between Washington and Tokyo that allows
Japan to reprocess and produce weapons-grade plutonium.
The agreement is due to be extended in 2018, but with a new
U.S. administration starting in January its status is unclear.
"We think that there are genuine economic questions where
it's important that the U.S. and its partners in Asia have a
common understanding of the economic and non-proliferation
issues at stake before making a decision about renewal of the
1-2-3 Agreement, for example, with Japan," Countryman told a
Senate hearing last week.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in Beijing and Megan Cassella in Washington; Editing
by Susan Heavey and Andrea Ricci)