WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Tuesday that he and visiting Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe agreed their nations would work together to bring a
quick, successful conclusion to negotiations over a 12-member
Pacific trade agreement.
"Prime Minister Abe and I discussed how the United States
and Japan, as the two largest economies in the TPP
(trans-Pacific partnership) negotiations, will now work together
to lead the other TPP partners to a swift and successful
conclusion of the broader negotiations," Obama said at a joint
news conference with Abe following bilateral talks.
(Reporting by Chizu Nomiyama; Editing by Bill Trott)