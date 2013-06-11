By Doug Palmer
| WASHINGTON, June 11
WASHINGTON, June 11 The largest U.S. titanium
producer on Tuesday asked that the light-weight metal used in
military aircraft and other defense equipment be excluded from
free trade talks with Japan, arguing a healthy domestic industry
was vital for national security.
"Titanium is a strategically important metal," Harry Seiner,
a vice president at Titanium Metals Corp (TIMET), told the U.S.
International Trade Commission. It was holding a hearing on the
economic impact of Japan joining talks with the United States
and ten other countries on a proposed regional free trade
agreement known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) pact.
Eliminating the 15 percent U.S. tariff on titanium would let
Japan flood the U.S. market with titanium sponge, a
semi-processed form of the metal that is used to make titanium
ingots and slabs, Seiner said.
That would discourage further U.S. investment in the sector
and cause many domestic sponge plants to close, he said.
Finished titanium is used in many of the most demanding
military applications such as jet engines, naval vessels,
satellites, vehicle armor, stealth aircraft and nuclear power.
But TIMET's request is at odds with the current goal among
TPP members of negotiating a comprehensive agreement that phases
out tariffs on all products.
Japan is one of the few major producers of titanium along
with the United States, China, Russia and Kazakhstan.
Its industry is "very powerful" and has already made
significant inroads into the U.S. market, even with the 15
percent duty, Seiner said.
U.S. imports of titanium sponge from Japan reached $241
million in 2012, compared to $33 million in 2002, he told the
panel.
Negotiations on the proposed TPP agreement are in the fourth
year, but Japan won't formally join the talks until the 18th
round is held in July.
U.S. trade officials are still consulting with Congress and
interested groups on negotiating objectives for Japan.
The United States has a history of treating titanium
differently than other metals in some trade programs because of
its strategic importance.
However, Washington agreed in a free trade pact with South
Korea to phase out the tariff over three years.
A similar provision in the TPP agreement would devastate the
U.S. industry, Seiner said.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)