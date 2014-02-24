SINGAPORE Feb 24 Bilateral talks between Japan
and the United States held as part of negotiations on a Pacific
trade pact ended without an agreement on Monday, with Japanese
Economics Minister Akira Amari saying that gaps still remained
between the two sides.
U.S. and Japanese differences over agricultural tariffs are
one of the major hurdles facing the 12-country Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) and time is running out to find a way forward
at the latest round of talks which wrap up in Singapore on
Tuesday.
"There are still considerable gaps between the positions of
Japan and the United States," Amari told reporters.
"But discussions are deepening," Amari said, adding that,
the two sides agreed to continue efforts at the working level to
try to narrow the differences.
Amari said that at this stage, no minister-level talks
between the United States and Japan had been set for Tuesday.
Asked about the prospects for an in-principle agreement on
the overall TPP talks, Amari said the talks had not yet reached
a consensus.
He added, however, that there were some areas where there
has been a convergence, adding that various bilateral
negotiations had also been moving forward.
The TPP, which will cover around 40 percent of the world's
economy, aims to set common standards on a range of issues from
regulation to labour and environmental protection.
But trade officials from the 12 nations involved in the
talks have made it clear many of the final hurdles involve more
concrete trade barriers such as tariffs on imported goods and
caps on imports of sensitive goods.
Japan, which has tried to protect its rice, wheat, beef and
pork, dairy and sugar from outside competition, is in particular
focus as farmers in big agricultural exporting nations push for
elimination of all tariffs.
Monday's talks were the second set of bilateral talks
between Japan and the United States since the four-day TPP talks
began in Singapore on Saturday.
Negotiators are hoping that a draft deal can be ready by the
time U.S. President Barack Obama visits the region in April.