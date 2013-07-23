WASHINGTON, July 23 A senior U.S. lawmaker on
Wednesday urged the Obama administration to push for tough trade
rules on Japan autos in
in a proposed free-trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific region.
Representative Sander Levin, the top Democrat on the House
of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee, said the United
States needed a three-decade phase out of its 2.5 percent tariff
on cars and 25 percent tariff on trucks to ensure that Japan
really opens its own market to U.S. autos.
He also said the U.S. needed enforceable rules against
currency manipulation.
The tough demand shows the difficulty President Barack Obama
could face getting the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership, or
TPP, pact through Congress unless he responds to concerns about
the agreement from fellow Democrats in Congress.
Levin, echoing the views of the Detroit Three auto makers,
argued Japan uses a variety of tax policies, regulations and
other "non-tariff" barriers to keep out U.S. autos even though
the country has no tariffs on auto imports.
"Imports from all countries combined account for a total of
just 6 percent of the Japanese auto market, making Japan the
most closed automotive market in the developed world," Levin
said in remarks prepared for delivery at the Peterson Institute
for International Economics.
Japan's auto makers also often get help from Japanese
government efforts to depress the value of Japan's currency,
making it important that the Trans-Pacific Partnership also
contain enforceable rules against currency manipulation, Levin
said.
"We need to take the disciplines that have been developed at
the IMF, build upon them and subject those disciplines to
binding dispute settlement," similar to other commitments in
trade pacts, he said.
The United States has not included currency rules in
previous trade pacts, and the White House has been noncommittal
about addressing the issue in the TPP talks, which it hopes to
finish this year.
Levin's speech came as Japan is preparing to join
negotiations on TPP just before the conclusion of the 18th round
of talks on the pact, which are wrapping up this week in
Malaysia.
The Obama administration in April struck a deal with Japan
on the terms of its entry into the negotiations, including a
commitment that U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos and trucks would
not be phased out any sooner than the longest tariff phase out
for any other product covered by the pact.
Levin, who is from the Detroit area, said that approach was
insufficient. Instead, he outlined a plan to phase out the
tariff over 30 years, but allow for quicker elimination if
Japan's total auto imports rise to at least 20 percent of its
domestic market.
However, the plan would maintain a 1.25 percent auto tariff
and a 12.5 percent auto tariff in year 30 if Japan's import
penetration in year 25 is less than half the average rate for
developed countries, which is currently about 30 percent.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Neil Stempleman)