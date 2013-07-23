(Recasts lead, adds auto industry statement)
WASHINGTON, July 23 A senior U.S. lawmaker on
Tuesday urged the Obama administration to push for tough rules
on opening the U.S. market to more Japanese autos and to take a
firm line in free trade talks against currency manipulation, as
Detroit automakers and workers turned up the heat on the White
House.
The demand from Representative Sander Levin, the top
Democrat on the House of Representatives Ways and Means
Committee, highlighted the difficulty President Barack Obama may
face in getting the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership pact
through Congress, unless he responds to concerns about the
agreement among many of his own party members.
In addition, more than 80,000 auto workers for Ford, General
Motors and Chrysler have signed petitions expressing their
opposition to Japan's entry into the TPP agreement, unless Tokyo
takes steps to import more U.S. cars and agrees to rules against
currency manipulation, the American Automotive Policy Council
and United Auto Workers said in a joint statement.
Levin said in a speech at the Peterson Institute for
International Economics that the United States should insist in
trade talks with Japan on a 30-year phase out of its 2.5 percent
tariff on cars and 25 percent tariff on trucks.
In comparison, the U.S. free trade pact with South Korea
eliminated the 2.5 percent car tariff after four years and the
25 percent truck tariff after 10 years.
Echoing the views of the Detroit Three auto makers, Levin
argued that Japan uses a variety of tax policies, regulations
and other "non-tariff" barriers to keep out U.S. autos, even
though the country has no tariffs on auto imports.
A long period of phasing out tariffs in the United States is
needed to ensure that Japan really opens its own auto market,
Levin said.
"Imports from all countries combined account for a total of
just 6 percent of the Japanese auto market, making Japan the
most closed automotive market in the developed world," he said.
Japan's auto makers are often helped by Japanese government
efforts to depress the value of the yen, making it important
that the Trans-Pacific Partnership also contains enforceable
rules against currency manipulation, Levin said.
"We need to take the disciplines that have been developed at
the IMF, build upon them and subject those disciplines to
binding dispute settlement," similar to other commitments in
trade pacts, he said.
The United States has not included currency rules in
previous trade pacts, and the White House has been noncommittal
about addressing the issue in the TPP talks, which it hopes to
finish this year.
Levin's speech came as Japan is preparing to join
negotiations on the TPP just before the conclusion of the 18th
round of talks on the pact, which are wrapping up this week in
Malaysia.
The Obama administration struck a deal in April with Japan
on the terms of its entry into the negotiations. These include a
commitment that U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos and trucks would
not be phased out any sooner than the longest tariff phase-out
for any other product covered by the pact.
Levin, who is from the Detroit area, said that approach was
insufficient. Instead, he outlined a plan to phase out the
tariff over 30 years, but allow for quicker elimination if
Japan's total auto imports rise to at least 20 percent of its
domestic market.
However, the plan would maintain a 1.25 percent auto tariff
and a 12.5 percent auto tariff in year 30 if Japan's import
penetration in year 25 is less than half the average rate for
developed countries, which is currently about 30 percent.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Neil Stempleman and
Christopher Wilson)