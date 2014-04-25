SEOUL, April 25 The United States and Japan have
achieved a breakthrough on market access in bilateral talks on
the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, although no final
agreement has been reached, a senior U.S. official said on
Friday.
"There are still details to be worked out. There is still
much work to be done .... We believe we do have a breakthrough
in our bilateral negotiations," a senior U.S. official
accompanying President Barack Obama to South Korea.
Obama arrived in Osan, south of Seoul, on Friday after an
official visit to Japan.
