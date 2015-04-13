(Adds comment from BOJ branch manager)
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese and U.S. officials will
meet from Wednesday in a bid to strike a two-way deal giving
momentum to a pan-Pacific free-trade pact, the 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), ahead of a leaders' summit late
this month.
Success, however, depends on whether the U.S. Congress,
which returns from recess this week, approves measures to ease
passage of trade deals, or trade promotion authority (TPA),
Japanese officials have said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet U.S. President Barack
Obama on April 28 in Washington at a summit that will also
focus on security issues.
Japan said U.S. Acting Deputy Trade Representative Wendy
Cutler and U.S.T.R. Chief Agriculture negotiator Darci Vetter
would travel to Tokyo for talks with Japan's deputy chief trade
negotiator, Hiroshi Oe, and economic ambassador Takeo Mori.
Discussions are expected to tackle gaps remaining over
agriculture and the auto industry.
"We think it would be good if the two leaders could announce
something positive," a Japanese government source said recently.
"We are hoping that the U.S.-Japan can send a good message."
Japan wants to protect farm products such as rice, wheat,
sugar, dairy, beef and pork, while the United States argues
Japan has non-tariff barriers in its auto sector.
Both allies, however, are keen for a TPP deal they see as
central to America's "rebalance" of its strategic focus to Asia,
in response to China's growing clout.
"I don't know if they (Abe and Obama) will use the word
'agreement'," said another Japanese source.
"There are lots of possible expressions such as 'good
discussions', 'significant progress', 'epoch-making progress' or
'steady progress'."
Japan's economy minister, Akira Amari, has urged Washington
to push the TPA through Congress and expressed hope he can meet
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman to clinch a trade deal
before the summit.
Abe has cited agricultural reform among the key structural
changes needed.
Last Thursday, Akira Banzai, head of powerful farming lobby
group JA-Zenchu, said he would resign in August after the
cabinet approved a bill weakening the group's clout and freeing
up cooperatives.
That resignation could strengthen Abe's hand in reaching a
deal, some experts said.
Not all farmers oppose TPP, said Hidehiko Sogano, manager of
the Bank of Japan branch in Sapporo, capital of the rural
Hokkaido district.
"They are not unilaterally opposed and it is certain that
farmers who think it is important to use TPP and create a strong
agriculture sector are increasing," he told reporters.
A strong showing by Abe's ruling bloc in local elections
could also help in reaching a deal.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko, Linda Sieg, Ami Miyazaki and Leika
Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)