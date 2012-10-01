Country music star Jason Aldean performs during the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LOS ANGELES Married country singer Jason Aldean has apologized to fans after photos on a celebrity website showed him getting up close and personal with a former "American Idol" hopeful in a bar in Los Angeles.

Photos posted to TMZ.com showed Aldean, 35, hugging and putting his hands on Brittany Kerr, who was seen on television earlier this year trying out for the 2012 season of "American Idol."

"The truth is that I screwed up," Aldean said in a statement on his Facebook page on Sunday. "I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand and acted inappropriately at a bar."

Parties appear to be a recurring theme for Aldean. Last year, he won the Country Music Association award for best album for his release "My Kinda Party."

Aldean married his high school sweetheart, Jessica Ussery, in 2001. They have two children.

Aldean and Kerr, a cheerleader for the Charlotte Bobcats basketball team, were shown together at a bar on the Sunset Strip in the photos posted at TMZ.

He noted on his Facebook page that he left the bar "alone," made his way to his tour bus and his next show, and "that's the end of the story." Photos posted to TMZ showed Aldean, a native of Georgia, leaving the bar in the back of a cab, without Kerr.

"I ultimately ended up embarrassing my family and myself," Aldean wrote on Facebook. "I'm not perfect, and I'm sorry for disappointing you guys."

Aldean's statement on his Facebook page attracted nearly 30,000 comments, with many people expressing support for him.

The 35-year-old singer's hit songs include "Fly Over States," "Tattoos On This Town" and "Why."

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Gary Hill)