(Repeating to broaden distribution)
By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS, April 26 Thumping beats flowed over
a sea of flowered shirts and sun hats that filled the New
Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival over the weekend with tens of
thousands roaming from stage to stage, as excited about the
music as the food.
The 45-year-old Jazz Fest that started on Friday in the
heart of the Crescent City is a celebration of the music that
defines New Orleans as well as the local Cajun food that has
developed a global following.
"Food and music are equally critical to the Jazz Fest
experience," Boston resident Jason Dumont said as he polished
off a cochon de lait po-boy - a roasted pork sandwich with
creamy dressing.
Sampling as much local cuisine as possible is a common
thread at the annual seven-day event known as Jazz Fest that
stretches through May 4.
Food vendors have been fixtures at the event for decades,
and their offerings are dishes, both simple and classic, that
long ago put New Orleans and south Louisiana's Cajun Country on
the map of international cuisine.
Fest-goers have been downing oyster Rockefeller bisque,
crabmeat-stuffed shrimp, spicy Cajun jambalaya as well as red
beans and rice.
"I always say that Jazz Fest is the best food festival in
the world," said Quint Davis, the event's long-time producer.
Ticking off a handful of food-booth items - Cajun duck
po-boys sandwiches, Cajun shrimp and duck pasta, boudin sausage,
pheasant-quail-andouille gumbo - he lingers on crawfish strudel.
"That strudel is to die for," he said.
For many fest vendors, preparing the high-demand menu items
involves weeks of worry and sweat.
Wayne Baquet, owner of Li'l Dizzy's Café in New Orleans, has
labored over his Creole filé gumbo - a seafood stew usually with
shrimp, oysters and andouille sausage - and trout baquet -
buttery trout topped with crabmeat. But it is his crawfish
bisque that demands the most attention.
The dark, rich stew of crawfish tail meat and seasonings
takes extra time because of its distinguishing feature, stuffed
crawfish shells that float in the roux-based gravy.
The meat is removed from the shell and sautéed into a
dressing with onions, celery and spices. The stuffing then goes
back into the empty shells. Baquet and his cooking team readied
about 7,000 stuffed shells before the fest.
Retired fireman Michael Gowland for 12 years has run a Jazz
Fest food booth called Fireman Mike's Kitchen, which has
developed a fan following for its alligator sauce piquante.
In preparation for the fest, Gowland cooked 500 pounds of
alligator meat, which he serves over rice in a sherry, tomato
and brown sugar sauce.
"We'll probably serve close to 10,000 plates at the fest,"
he said.
Gowland said he learned the recipe years ago from - he
insists - a one-armed alligator hunter.
Fest producer Davis believes that Jazz Fest is a unique
reflection Louisiana's music and food culture, and both are
magnets that draw as many as 400,000 people to the event.
At least one visitor seemed to agree. Michelle Issleib of
San Antonio, Texas, licked her fingers after swallowing the last
bite of her crawfish strudel.
"It's the best thing here," she said. "No kidding, that is
the best thing I've ever put in my mouth."
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Cynthia Osterman)